Football fun day for brave Scarborough girl Harlee raises £2,778 for Candlelighters

A football fun day organised by staff at Scarborough’s William Hare Group in support of Scarborough girl Harlee Breckon has raised £2,778 for the Candlelighters cancer charity.

Supporters of the ‘Have fun for Harlee and Candlelighters’ day at East Ayton Sports Club not only enjoyed the charity football match, but were also treated to a bouncy castle, zorbing, a penalty shootout, raffle prizes and a face-painter.

All proceeds will go to the Candlelighters fund which is being raised in the name of Scarborough girl Harlee, who has been fighting Leukaemia since she was two years old.

Offering expert support and advice to child cancer sufferers and their families, Candlelighters were there for Harlee and her parents as she battled through her treatment and continue to provide valuable advice to this day.

Harlee Breckon is pictured with footballers at the recent family fun day organised by William Hare Group in aid of Candlelighters.

Harlee’s mum Lisa, said: “It was lovely to see so many people come together for such a wonderful charity.

“I want to thank everyone involved from the vendors who provided food and activities such as Speedkix, Cheeky Doodles Face Painting, Embers, Bouncing Mad, TSP Catering supplied by Little ‘N’ Large and Mocha Me A Coffee, to all the businesses who donated our raffle prizes.

“Thanks to Stacey and the team at William Hare for arranging the event, my friends for helping run the day and the men who played some cracking football.

"We raised a brilliant amount for the Candlelighters.”

Harlee Breckon is pictured with mum Lisa and friends who helped to organise the fun day event.

Stacey Porter of William Hare Group, added: “Not only have we all managed to raise an impressive amount of money for the Candlelighters charity, but it was also wonderful to see little Harlee enjoying the big day with a smile on her face.”