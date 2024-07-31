Football fundraiser fun day for Scarborough youngster Harlee and Candlelighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football fundraiser fun day will be held in Scarborough next month as staff at William Hare Group show their support for youngster Harlee Breckon and the Candlelighters cancer charity.

The ‘Have fun for Harlee and Candlelighters’ day will be held at the East Ayton Sports Club on Saturday August 17 with gates opening at 11am and kick-off planned for midday.

All proceeds from the day will go to the Candlelighters fund which is being raised in the name of young Scarborough girl Harlee, who has been fighting Leukaemia since she was two years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering expert support and advice to child cancer sufferers and their families, Candlelighters were there for Harlee and her parents as she battled through her treatment and continue to provide valuable advice to this day.

Scarborough youngster Harlee.

Harlee’s mum Lisa, said: “The Candlelighters were the first charity we were introduced to when admitted onto the Oncology Ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

"They explained how they could support our family and what services they provided.

“The team members are amazing.

"They make sure you are doing as well as can be expected and always ask if you need anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That brew and biscuit they bring you when your sat watching your child hooked up to a machine having treatment can be a godsend after a very intense day.

“The Candlelighters are a Yorkshire charity and one we feel very strongly and passionate about fundraising for.

"We can’t thank them enough and now it’s time for us to try and give something back.

"Please help me support this fantastic charity.”

Stacey Porter of William Hare Group, added: “Our wonderful team at the Scarborough facility are always looking for ways to help the community and there can be no better cause than fundraising for Candlelighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to see a good crowd of people down at the Ayton Sports Association for what promises to be a fun-filled family day out of football and more.”