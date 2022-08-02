Football tournament at Bridlington CYP raises £641 for the Movember Foundation

Telegraph A were the winners of the 6-a-side tournament at Bridlington CYP. Photo submitted

The Mo Team Brid Boro members, captained by Ryan Wilson, have raised £1,207 so far this year on top of the incredible £8,100 lin 2021.

The total was boosted when the team recently hosted a charity one-day 6-a-side football tournament at Bridlington CYP.

Ryan said: “The event saw 12 local teams enter, 90-plus players play, and most importantly, £641.46 raised for the Movember Foundation.

The Movemboro team managed to reach the final during the fundraising event. Photo submitted

“Alongside the help of volunteers, local businesses and sponsors, the tournament and raffle went really well with very positive feedback, which is very pleasing.

“Telegraph FC A team were eventually victorious with a narrow 1-0 final win over Movemboro.

“I’m hoping this event is something I can put on and make better each year.

“I wouild like to say a big thank you to Lighthouse Fisheries, Flamborough, for sponsoring the games, Dave Grosse for sponsoring the trophies, and finally Bridlington CYP for giving us the pitch for the day free of charge.”

Ryan is also looking to cover 300 miles in November as part of the team’s fundraising campaign.

Go to tinyurl.com/382bumdh to find out more about Mo Team Brid Boro and to support the fundraising efforts.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.