Forestry England Dalby to showcase newly-enhanced stargazing friendly lighting at Dark Skies Fringe Festival

People going along to this half-term’s Dark Skies Fringe Festival will be able to appreciate Dalby Forest’s enhanced stargazing experience thanks to the completion of the latest project to minimise light pollution within the North York Moors National Park.

The festival runs from 25 October to 3 November and within its programme will be a string of stargazing evenings run by Astro Dog in Dalby Forest, which has been transformed recently by work to replace the existing external lights with more than 60 dark skies-friendly fittings around the courtyard, Visitor centre, staff offices and Low Dalby village.

Forestry England was keen to revamp the existing lighting to reduce glare and ensure lights were directed only where they were needed for security, access or task-related purposes so that the surrounding wildlife-rich habitats are protected from light pollution.

New events at this year’s Fringe Festival will include a dark skies-themed printmaking session at Danby and a family stargazing evening with Cosmic Wonders.

Dark skies at Dalby Forest.

The rest of the programme includes guided after-dark walks from beautiful locations such as Rievaulx Abbey and Mallyan Spout waterfall in Goathland, stargazing sessions, an evening watching owls flying and night photography skills events.

Visit darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk for more.