Forestry England launches first-ever Members’ Week at Dalby Forest
From November 8 to 16, members can dive into a curated programme of exclusive events, limited-time perks, and behind-the-scenes experiences that bring them closer to the forest they support.
Membership plays a vital role in caring for the nation’s forests.
Whether visitors hold a national membership or a local membership at Dalby Forest, they can enjoy a year of forest adventures while supporting Forestry England’s aims to grow and care for the nation’s forests for wildlife and people to enjoy for generations to come.
A Forestry England spokesperson, said: “Members’ Week is our way of giving back to those who support our work year-round.
"We’ve created a varied programme that highlights the best of Dalby Forest and encourages our members to connect more deeply with this beautiful landscape.”
What’s on – Members’ Week events
♦ Saturday November 8 – Wildlife Art for Beginners
♦ Sunday November 9 – Orienteering Taster Sessions
♦ Monday November 10 – Guided Tour of Malton Sculpture Trail
♦ Tuesday November 11 – Heritage of Dalby Guided Walk
♦ Wednesday November 12 – Christmas Bauble Making
♦ Thursday November 13 – Beyond the Trees: A Walk with Dr Gareth Parry
♦ Friday November 14 – Wellbeing in the Woods
♦ Saturday November 15 – Willow Bird Feeder Workshop
♦ Sunday November 16 – Photography Walk for Beginners
In addition to the events, members can enjoy exclusive benefits throughout the week, including:
♦ 20% discount on retail purchases at the Visitor Centre gift shop (excluding books)
♦ 20% discount on food and drink from the Courtyard Cafe
♦ Free home-made cookie with every hot drink at Dalby Forest Cafe
♦ Entry into a raffle to win a prize bundle worth over £60 plus a two-person activity voucher for Go Ape
♦ An early exclusive preview of a new walking route with a sneak peek map available from the Visitor Centre
♦ free nature connection packs
♦ and a free pair of gloves with every Go Ape booking
Members are encouraged to book their place early as many events have limited spaces.
Visit: forestryengland.uk/forest-event/events-dalby-forest/members-week for a full schedule and more information.