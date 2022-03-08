‘Forget Costa Del Sol, Viva Bridlington’ – singer Jane McDonald lauds resort in My Yorkshire TV series

Singer Jane McDonald is pictured at Bridlington Harbour during her show. Photo courtesy of Channel 5 Data

The singer, who spent holidays in Bridlington during her childhood years, takes a trip down memory lane in episode three of the new series.

She said: “Forget the Costa Del Sol, viva Bridlington.

“If you want the quintessential seaside town look no further than Brid. There’s miles of promenade, shops and cafes and its historic harbour, but as a girl I made a beeline for the golden beaches.

Jane said look no further than Bridlington for a quintessential seaside town. Photo courtesy of Channel 5 Data.

“I have so many amazing memories of being here with my family. The beaches are fabulous here. The Yorkshire Coast, for me, you can’t beat it.”

During the show she tries to erect a deck chair and wind break on the beach, enjoys a Knickerbocker Glory at Tophams, goes for a trip on the Yorkshire Belle and reminisces about her childhood holidays with her brother.

While buying the huge ice cream she said: “It’s nice to come back to Tophams to see it is still exactly as it was all those years ago.”

During her time on the Yorkshire Belle she takes time out to speak with Bridlington’s Mayor Liam Dealtry.

Jane McDonald enjoys a well-earned rest on the beach after battling with a deck chair and wind break. Photo courtesy of Channel 5 Data.

Jane had been seasick on the boat when she was young but this time around there were no problems.

She said: “The memory of the Belle as a child was not a good memory. Now I have a perfect memory. It was grand!”

Janes finished off her trip in Bridlington with the obligatory fish and chips.

The programme (Series 1, Episode 3 of Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire) can be viewed via the My5 app.

Next Sunday (March 13) on Channel 5 at 9pm Jane retraces her steps through Scarborough, reliving memories with her family.

Next Sunday (March 13) on Channel 5 at 9pm Jane retraces her steps through Scarborough, reliving memories with her family.