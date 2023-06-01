Former Bridlington Cooplands Secret Garden Cafe saved after surprise takeover

Earlier this year the bakery chain announced it was closing its Hull bakery, along with a further 41 shops and all cafes - including Bridlington’s The Secret Garden Cafe.

Today, businessman Christopher Smith has announced he has acquired all eight Secret Garden and Orchard cafes, including The Secret Garden Cafe in Bridlington.

Mr Smith said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting venture and to work with the dedicated team at Secret Cafes and Orchard Cafes. Our mission is to provide exceptional service, create jobs, and strengthen our ties with the local community.”

Bridlington’s former Cooplands Secret Garden Cafe is set to reopen later this month after a surprise takeover by an East Riding businessman. (Pic: Claudia Bowes)

The transition plan is well underway, with six of the eight cafe locations set to be operating again by the end of June.

The remaining two sites will follow suit at the beginning of July, ensuring a safe and exciting future for these cherished establishments.

The cafe’s which Mr Smith has acquired include Bridlington’s Secret Garden, Scarborough’s Orchard Cafe, Beverley’s Secret Garden, Driffield’s Secret Garden, Cottingham’s Secret Garden, Louth’s Secret Garden, Middlesbrough’s Orchard Cafe, and Hull’s Secret Garden.

The new owner Mr Smith expects the revitalised cafes to become thriving hubs for locals and visitors alike, offering an inviting atmosphere and a wide range of delectable culinary delights.

Mr Smith is optimistic about the prospects of the project and the positive impact it will have on the region: "I believe in the potential of these cafes to be more than just places to enjoy a cup of coffee or a meal.

“They will serve as meeting points, social spaces, and sources of employment and inspiration for the community. Together, we can create something truly special."

The acquisition of Secret Cafes and Orchard Cafes by Mr Smith signifies a significant milestone in the expansion of local businesses within the East Riding of Yorkshire region.

