Former Bridlington teacher publishes final book in her Reighton-based series

Joy Stonehouse launches ‘A Time for Reaping’ next month in Hornsea. Photo submitted.

A former Bridlington Girls’ High School pupil has just published her fifth and final novel in the series set around Reighton during the early 1700s.

Joy Stonehouse, who attended the school between 1968 and 1970, will be hosting an official launch of ‘A Time for Reaping’ next month.

Joy was a primary school teacher in Bradford, Beeford and Hornsea.

As soon as she retired, she started to look into her family history, discovering that her mother was a descendent of the Jordans of Reighton.

The parish records gave enough interesting details of the villagers, especially in the 1700s, to inspire the novels.

Her latest project is researching Filey in Regency times for a novella.

The new book continues the tale of the Jordan farming family as the older generation make way for the next. There is trouble over Francis Jordan’s will as to who should inherit Uphall and the land.

The Jordans, who face illness and severe weather, resort to superstition and homemade cures. Amid the lambing, the haymaking and seasonal festivities, the puritanical Robert Storey casts a dark shadow – as does death.

Joy will be launching her book on Saturday, July 13 at Hornsea Mere, in the Summerhouse shop, between 11am and 3pm, where her other books will also be available.

From Monday, July 15, copies of all Joy’s novels will be on sale at: The Book Nook, 44, High Street, Old Town, Bridlington; Wray’s Stationers, 36, Belle Vue Street, Filey and Beeford Shop and Post Office.