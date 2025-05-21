Former Coronation Street and Casualty star Charles Dale to visit Whitby during month-long bike ride

Former Coronation Street actor Charles Dale has set off on a month-long motorcycle ride across England and Wales in memory of a friend who died from a brain injury – and is due to arrive in Whitby on Friday May 23.

Charles will visit 100 motorcycle cafes across Wales and England in 30 days as part of ‘Shaun’s TT 100’ to raise money for the charities Brain Tumour Research and Headway – the brain injury association.

A stalwart of Saturday night TV in his role as Big Mac in BBC hospital drama Casualty, and more recently on Yorkshire soap Emmerdale, Charles has set off from his hometown of Tenby, where he is Deputy Mayor, in memory of his friend Shaun Griffiths who died in October 2024.

Charles said: “Just over six months ago one of my oldest and best friends suffered a catastrophic brain injury because of what can only be described as a ‘silly’ household accident - he slipped on the stairs.

TV actor Charles Dale is heading to Whitby's Whistlestop Cafe.

"Unfortunately for Shaun this resulted in a bleed on the brain and just over a week later his family had to make the most difficult decision ever, to withdraw life support.”

Shaun died shortly afterwards, at the age of 63.

Charles is due at the Whistlestop Cafe in Whitby on Friday May 23, as well as NY500 in Pickering’s Malton Road and Matthewsons Auctions in Thornton-le-Dale.

Visit https://givestar.io/gs/charles-dale--shauns-tt-one-hundred for more information about the Shaun’s TT 100 challenge or to donate.

See daily updates of Charles’ route via his Instagram and here.