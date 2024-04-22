Former Coronation Street star Bill Ward to star in panto at Bridlington Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starring as the giant’s sidekick, Fleshcreep, Bill brings his bad boy behaviour to Bridlington from December 14 to January 5, 2025.

Known to millions as Charlie Stubbs, the Coronation Street builder who bulldozed his way through manipulative relationships and affairs, is one of the vilest villains seen on the cobbles.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up

During his three-year stint as Stubbs, Ward won numerous awards, including British Soap Awards Winner Best Exit, Best Storyline, Best Showstopper, and Inside Soap Awards Winner Best Bad Boy.

His final episode in 2007 was the second most watched programme, with more than 13 million viewers.

Since turning professional in 2000, Ward has completed a substantial body of work with more than 30 TV programmes and films and 50 plays.

In Emmerdale, Ward played the hopeless farmer James Barton, and has appeared in TV staples such as The Bill, Holby City, Jonathan Creek, Footballers’ Wives and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

When not in front of the camera, Ward is a multi-award-winning creative landscape photographer.

His work has been exhibited in numerous fine art galleries around the UK, and he raised thousands of pounds for the Theatres Trust during the pandemic with his book #TheatresInDanger.

Bill joins a pantomime cast featuring Bridlington favourites Troy Harris as Muddles with Joe Standerline returning as Dame Trott and Brian Blessed as the voice of Giant Blunderbore.