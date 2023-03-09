Former Filey pharmacy to be converted into ice cream parlour and holiday let

A former pharmacy, at 32 Belle Vue Street in Filey, will be converted into an ice cream parlour with outdoor seating while the first, second and third floors are set to become two holiday apartments.

The application, submitted by Mr Gilmour, was approved by Scarborough Council on Tuesday, March 7.

The existing layouts of the now defunct pharmacy and the maisonette above are set to be changed “very marginally only” and the majority of the main structure and layout of internal walls will remain the same.

The former pharmacy is set to become an ice cream parlour

According to a report by the planning authority, the ground floor unit will be accessed from the existing front door from Belle Vue Street and a small area of the existing rear yard will be converted into a seating area for use by customers of the ice cream parlour.

The rear will be closed off by a new 1.8m high timber fence and will accommodate several small tables for outside seating.

The existing maisonette will be divided into a one-bed flat on the first floor, and a three-bed flat on the second and third floors, both of which will be accessed from the existing private entrance to the rear.

No objections were lodged by Filey Town Council, Scarborough Council’s residential regulation team or any members of the public.

The proposal for two parking spaces at the rear of the property was not opposed by the Highway Authority.

The planning authority’s report states that the proposal would see “a currently vacant retail unit, located within Filey town centre, brought back into use, and the proposed holiday units are considered to contribute to the tourism offer in the town”.

