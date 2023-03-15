Former Scarborough College student returns to plant oak tree to mark National Apprenticeship Week

Will Heaps is one of 78 JCB apprentices and graduates who recently returned to their old school to plant a commemorative oak tree and talk to pupils about their education pathway to a prestigious role with JCB.

Will travelled from the JCB World Headquarters at Rocester, Staffordshire to visit Scarborough College and plant the tree which was grown on JCB’s own farming Estate at Wootton.

He was joined by members of the College’s Eco Club and Committee who are passionate in trying to make a difference in the world, even at this early stage of their education. Sustainability, ecology and renewables are important to the school, the community and also the agricultural sector. This event was a great platform to highlight these initiatives alongside the career opportunities at one of the home grown businesses within the agriculture and engineering sectors.

Will Heaps with students from Scarborough College

The tree planting ceremonies are part of a series of events to mark National Apprenticeship Week, including high-profile business talks and open days. A total of 78 oak trees are being planted by JCB apprentices and graduates across the UK, as far afield as Stirling in Scotland and Colwyn Bay in Wales, with each tree marking a year in business for JCB since it was founded in 1945.

JCB Early Career Talent Manager Neil Fowkes said: “The oak trees symbolise not only JCB’s proud British heritage but also the importance of celebrating our apprentices’ and graduates’ educational journeys from their school roots to the great opportunities that await when branching out into the world of work.

“Inspiring the next generation of young engineers, machine builders and business experts is an important part of our apprentices’ training.

"We want them to be role models to youngsters at their old schools so every student sees what can be achieved with hard work and ambition.

Former Scarboorugh College pupil Will Heaps after the planting

Each oak tree planted by the JCB apprentices will be accompanied by a commemorative plaque which features a QR code that links students to the JCB Early Careers website.

To find out more about apprenticeships and careers at JCB visit https://earlycareers.jcb.com/.

Opening Doors for Life at Scarborough College visit https://scarboroughcollege.co.uk/.

Each tree planted is accompanied by a plaque

