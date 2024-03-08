Former Scarborough hotelier celebrates her 100th Birthday

A Scarborough woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in style with a party for her nearest and dearest.
By Louise French
Published 8th Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT
A card from the King and a cake fit for a queen - Irene Bell celebrates her 100th birthday in style (R-L Irene Bell with son Philip and his partner Sue James)A card from the King and a cake fit for a queen - Irene Bell celebrates her 100th birthday in style (R-L Irene Bell with son Philip and his partner Sue James)
A card from the King and a cake fit for a queen - Irene Bell celebrates her 100th birthday in style (R-L Irene Bell with son Philip and his partner Sue James)

Irene Bell was born in Skellow, near Doncaster, the third of seven children, and she grew up and went to school in the village.

She began her working life in The Maypole food shop and spent the war years making small parts for aircraft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Bell married husband, Charles in 1943 and the couple emigrated to Canada in the 1950s where they welcomed son Philip to the world.

Most Popular

Mrs Bell worked as a hairstylist and opened her own salon, and as the business grew, Charles also trained to become a hairstylist.

The couple grew homesick and returned to Doncaster during the 1960s before moving to Scarborough in 1971 to take over the Glaisdale Hotel.

Philip said: “Mum was a good cook – she loved cooking and she and dad would go dancing in Scarborough in the church halls.”

Related topics:ScarboroughDoncasterCanada