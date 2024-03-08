Former Scarborough hotelier celebrates her 100th Birthday
Irene Bell was born in Skellow, near Doncaster, the third of seven children, and she grew up and went to school in the village.
She began her working life in The Maypole food shop and spent the war years making small parts for aircraft.
Mrs Bell married husband, Charles in 1943 and the couple emigrated to Canada in the 1950s where they welcomed son Philip to the world.
Mrs Bell worked as a hairstylist and opened her own salon, and as the business grew, Charles also trained to become a hairstylist.
The couple grew homesick and returned to Doncaster during the 1960s before moving to Scarborough in 1971 to take over the Glaisdale Hotel.
Philip said: “Mum was a good cook – she loved cooking and she and dad would go dancing in Scarborough in the church halls.”