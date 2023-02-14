Barbara and Geoff Archer, 90 and 92, celebrated their wedding anniversary in Skipton.

The couple married in 1953, and five years later opened their own hotel, The Glen.

They have three children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Geoff and Barbara Archer are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Geoff said: “Geoff said: “Who would have thought we would still be here and celebrating our Platinum milestone like the Queen last year! Still in love after all these years”.

A highlight was opening the congratulations card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Archer family moved to Scarborough when Geoff was a teenager, and he got a job at the old Dennis’ Printers at age fourteen.

Geoff’s grandparents owned the Arch-Haven Hotel on Trafalgar Street, before opening a new Arch-Haven Hotel on Northstead Manor Drive in the 1940s.Barbara and Geoff married in 1952, when they were 20 and 22 years old.

In 1958, Barbara and Geoff opened up their own hotel, The Glen, and in the 1960s, Geoff worked at The Scarborough Evening News in the Reading Room alongside helping with the hotel.

The couple moved to Skipton when they were 88 and 90 and live in a retirement complex.

