Former Scarborough landlady and much-loved Brownie leader Anne Markham has died aged 86

Anne Markham

Anne Markham (nee Schofield) was born at Scarborough Hospital in 1937.

The daughter of bus driver Harry Schofield and his wife Elizabeth, Anne grew up on Long Walk with her two older sisters, Margaret and Pat. She also had a half-brother, David.

Anne worked at Greenwood’s men’s outfitters in Scarborough, where she met her husband-to-be, Keith, through mutual friends.

Brownie Leader for St Mary’s Parish Brownies, Scarborough. This was taken at a St George’s Day Parade in Scarborough circa 1979/80. Anne, far right at the back, with Anita Kilburn and Kath Alker. Anne’s daughter, Fiona) is in the front with her arms crossed.

Before they even started to date, Anne informed Keith that she would marry him. He asked her why and she told him that she liked his surname as it went nicely with her first name!

The words were prophetic and Anne married Keith in April, 1959, at St Columbus Church.

Anne and Keith managed The Cliff on Falconers Road when it was owned by Bernie Inns in the 1960s.

Celebrities visiting Scarborough would often pop in for a drink with the couple, including the late Frank Carson, who once had to send Anne flowers as an apology for taking Keith out for an evening which resulted in him being very late home!

Anne and Keith Markham on their wedding day at St Columbus Church, Dean Road, Scarborough – April 1959

The couple had one child, a daughter named Fiona. Fiona is now 54 and is the Head of Training, Development and Wellbeing at The British Museum

Anne and Fiona were incredibly close; made even more so by the passing of Keith in 1981 at the age of 46.

During her life Anne had a number of jobs, she worked for Matteson’s as a product trainer both in Scarborough and across the country.

She was a lollipop lady at Friarage Primary School and in later years went on to work as a doctors receptionist for Albemarle Surgery in Scarborough.

Anne with her daughter Fiona on the latter’s wedding at St Mary’s Church, Scarborough in 1997.

Anne then worked at the BNA. Firstly in the office, arranging bank nurses for the NHS in Scarborough and later as an auxiliary nurse working at St Mary's, Scarborough General and Cross Lane Hospitals.

She was passionate about animals, particularly cats, and a prolific crafter, often helping to run craft stalls to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough

Daughter Fiona said: “Mum couldn’t walk through the town centre without saying hello to people she knew.

“She was a caring, compassionate lady who loved Scarborough.

“She was known for helping people and was very good at keeping people’s confidences.

“Many people sought her out to listen to their problems and ask her advice and she would always give them her time, and would never tell another what they had said.”

Anne was chair of the school PTA for Graham Secondary School and a brownie leader for St Mary’s Parish Church brownies from the late 1970s-early 80s.

She went on to become a guide leader for St James Church Guides in the 1980s.

Anne and Keith were also founder members of The Anglers Club in Scarborough.

Anne Markham’s funeral will take place at East Riding Crematorium (Octon) on Monday, May 15, at 12:30pm.

All are welcome, and people are invited to celebrate Anne’s life by wearing something blue (her favourite colour).

Family flowers only but donations in Anne’s memory can be made to Wisteria Cat Rescue: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rememberingannemarkham

