Ryan Swain

Mr Swain, from Norton, helped to raise more than £25,000 for NHS Charities Together during the pandemic by streaming live DJ sets and entertainment on social media.

He also spearheaded campaign group #rescuetheramp who secured £50,000 to help Norton Town Council refurbish Norton & Malton Skate Park and its renowned half-pipe ramp.

Mr Swain skateboarded 100 miles across North Yorkshire for Cancer Research UK, raising both funds and awareness for charity and has regularly visited schools, colleges and community groups to give motivational talks about ADHD and mental health.

Mr Swain said "I will always use my name and profile to make positive changes, help the less fortunate and most importantly bring communities and people together."