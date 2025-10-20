Former The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to appear at Scarborough's Spa Theatre

A founding member of and the powerhouse driving force behind The Police rhythm section, drummer Stewart Copeland is to appear at The Spa Theatre on October 30.

Billed as ‘Stewart Copeland Have I Said Too Much - The Police Hollywood and Other Adventures’ the American musician, writer, composer and former member of prog rock outfit Curved Air (1975-6), will be featured in ‘An Evening With’ spoken word event at the venue.

The Police, then recently established as a trio who were an emerging early new wave band, made an appearance at Scarborough’s renowned Penthouse rock club in September 1977.

Remarkably, in the previous days before, the St Nicholas Street venue had staged consecutive gigs by no less than Sex Pistols (extraordinarily with bassist Sid Vicious) and Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

Flyer for Stewart Copeland's appearance at Scarborough Spa.

This triumvirate of bands would come to form a significant presence at the very forefront of the ascendant new British music scene.

Bounding onto the stage, a bemused Gordon Sumner (Sting), Andy Summers and Copeland were surprised to be confronted with a latter-day hippie audience, many of which were sitting on the floor.

To some of the club’s established clientele, the nascent punk/new wave era was still a somewhat unprecedented phenomenon they had yet to become accustomed to.

Unknowingly to the audience, The Police’s soon-to-be-familiar string of rock-reggae hit singles would subsequently becoming highly popular weekly staples of future Penthouse disco nights.

During the trio’s short initial tenure (1977-84), they would become highly influential achieving a level of international mega stardom.

The band re-emerged again for a world tour in 2007/8.

Multi-Grammy award winner Copeland is also known for his film soundtracks which include Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumblefish and Oliver Stone’s Wall Street and Talk Radio in addition to writing books, making films and composing music for ballet, opera and classical concerts.

His autumn tour is accompanied by the release of a new limited-edition LP titled Artifacts from the Vault and authorised biography which was published in September.

Stewart Copeland appears in conversation at The Spa Theatre on Thursday October 30, from 7.30pm (doors at 7pm).

Visit scarboroughspa.co.uk for more details.