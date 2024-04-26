Former Whitby headteacher's first novel republished - now he's on lookout for illustrator

Former Eskdale School Head Dave Bradley with a copy of his first novel, William Bradley's Handcart.

The book William Bradley’s handcart, written by Dave Bradley, tells the story of William Bradley, who was born in Newton-under-Roseberry in 1848 and grew up with his grandparents in Great Ayton.

In rural Great Ayton, William Bradley is sent to live with his ageing grandparents, away from his burdened mother.

Adjusting to a new life, William aspires to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps in the mining business, but soon discovers his vocation may be elsewhere.

When he is struck by a series of tragedies, he is forced to evaluate his future and make some challenging decisions.

His relationship with his grandfather is explored in detail and William is only able to cope with the twists and turns in his life because of the lessons he has learned from his grandfather.

William Bradley’s Handcart has recently been republished by Novum Publishing and is available from them, Amazon, and as an ebook.

Dave is intending to do some book signings and presentations in Whitby and Guisborough to help promote the book further.

Dave, who many will know as a former headteacher of Eskdale School, continues to write and is about to complete a series of fables for children, Fables from Falling Foss, set between Falling Foss and Whitby.

He is now on the lookout for local illustrator for these children’s bedtime stories – contact him on 07399 902167 if you can help.