Former Whitby musician Alistair Griffin to perform spectacular candlelight concert at York Minster

Former Castleton musician Alistair Griffin is teaming up with the Ebor Quartet for a spectacular candlelit concert at York Minster.

A Night at the Movies will offer a magical journey through some musical movie masterpieces on Friday September 13, and promises epic film scores and iconic songs from stage and screen with more than 1,000 candles lighting up the historic venue.

Featuring music from the likes of Star Wars, Pirates of The Caribbean, Jurassic Park, ET, Notting Hill and Breakfast at Tiffany's, concert-goers will be taken on a musical journey through some of the world's most iconic movie soundtracks.

The event, organised by Ignite Concerts, will start with strings maestros the Ebor Quartet performing extracts from much-loved film scores.

Then Alistair will join them on the Minster stage to perform hand-picked classics from the silver screen.

For Alistair, who attended Eskdale and Whitby Schools, it will be another exciting moment in a successful music career that has seen him reach BBC Fame Academy final in 2003, score several singles chart hits, make headlines for his touring concerts during Covid lockdown and become, for several years, the sound of Sky's Formula One coverage with his song Just Drive.

He said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a show in York Minster.

"It's an honour to bring live music to such a magnificent venue.”

After Fame Academy, Alistair worked alongside - and even had a top five hit with - Bee Gees legend Robin Gibb who, with his brothers, penned one of the most famous movie soundtracks of all time, Saturday Night Fever.

"We’re finalising the set list right now, but I’d love to sing a Bee Gees song,” said Alistair.

"Robin Gibb was my mentor and a great supporter, so it would be lovely to honour his memory with a song at York Minster."

Alistair and Ignite Concerts will partner with businesses Middletons, ReEvention, Minster Refectory and Grantley Hall for the Minster show.

Alistair added: "With all our shows, we like to work with local businesses and to have their support for a show like this is fantastic."