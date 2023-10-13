News you can trust since 1882
Former Whitby RNLI coxswain to tell of Rohilla rescue on 200th anniversary podcast

Whitby Lifeboat Station's former Coxswain Pete Thomson is to feature in an upcoming episode of new RNLI podcast, 200 Voices.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
The RNLI’s new 200 Voices podcast launched in August and, in the run-up to the charity’s bicentenary on March 4, 2024, an episode will be released every day for 200 days, exploring captivating stories from the charity’s history, through to the current day.

This month, Pete Thomson MBE, joined the crew in 1966, will be telling listeners about the Rohilla rescue that took place in Whitby in 1914.

The RNLI is a unique rescue organisation with a remarkable 200-year story to tell – many highlights of which are shared through the podcast series.

Former Whitby lifeboat coxswain Pete Thomson.Former Whitby lifeboat coxswain Pete Thomson.
Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website, listeners can hear from survivors, supporters, volunteers, lifeguards, celebrity ambassadors, historians and many more from across the UK and Ireland – and beyond.

Listen to the RNLI’s 200 Voices daily wherever you get your podcasts or at RNLI.org/200Voices.

