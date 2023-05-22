Rebecca Rowan pictured in Filey.

Rebecca Rowan has swapped crime scene photography and is now pioneering the art of mindful photography to help those with anxiety, depression and stress in Yorkshire, and she believes it can be a life-changer.

Rebecca said: “It is all about taking time out to nurture awareness in yourself and your surroundings. The outcome is beautiful photography and a calmer mind.£

“Many of the people I have worked with have noticed that their anxiety levels have reduced, and that they have become more motivated and patient. It’s amazing.”

Rebecca has recently been awarded a grant from the Community Mental Health Transformation (CMHT) programme, to support her work.

The funding will be spent on running specialist photography courses in Norton and Scarborough over the next few months – all with a direct emphasis on wellbeing.

Rebecca said: “I have lived experience of stress and periods of anxiety, so I know from personal experience that using mindful photography can really help with that,” she said.

“You get locked into your own world when taking photos. This allows you to slow down and feel the moment – then come back and see things a different way.

“It can help you to resolve conflicts in your life, by processing your situation through concentration. You drill down to the here and now and really think about things.”

Rebecca’s interest in photography was first ignited as an eight-year-old, when she was given Zenith film camera to capture her childhood in the Scottish Borders.

As a youngster she spent hours developing black and white photographs with her dad in the family bathroom – using tape and towels to block out all light.

However, although she loved taking photos, Rebecca opted to study archaeology at university – and later moved to a career in crime scene investigation with the police.

“Photography ended up being integral to both my studies and career choice,” Rebecca said. “I photographed digs and crime scenes, recording observations without Judgement.

“This is exactly what happens during the process of mindful photography. Something catches your eye – like a flower – and you take a photo as a record of that moment.”

Rebecca went on to volunteer for York Mind – eventually running photography sessions for people experiencing mental health difficulties.

The experience of helping the wellbeing of the living through photography was a life changer – and a career changer – for Rebecca.

“We visited places like nature reserves to take photos. The emphasis was on slowing down, taking notice, sharing our experiences and supporting each other,” Rebecca said.

“I often hear of people who want to relax but are not sure how. This is where mindful photography comes in, because it is a way of gently making connections with nature.

“It is something you can try at any age, and all you need is a device like a phone. It is a life-long skill, something to share with friends and family. Everyone can benefit.”

Mindful photography is part of a process called therapeutic photography and offers people a chance to build their confidence through taking photos in nature.

Past students of Rebecca have reported a host of benefits – such as enhanced self- esteem, increased motivation and a determination to “get things done”.

Her work now takes her across the region, where she has helped support charities, veterans, hospitals, survivors of abuse and people in the criminal justice system.