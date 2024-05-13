Forty years and counting for couple at Wayside in heart of North York Moors

Mark Goodson, owner of Wayside Holiday Park, presents Geoff and Elaine Dent with a bottle of champagne.

It’s the summer of 1983. Margaret Thatcher has just won a second election victory for the Conservatives, Rod Stewart was riding high in the charts with Baby Jane – and Geoff and Elaine Dent has just bought their first caravan at Wayside Holiday Park in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Fast forward 40 years – and 75-year-old Elaine says it was the best decision the couple ever made, apart from getting married.

“I think the fact we are still at Wayside and loving every minute of it speaks for itself,” said Elaine.

“It’s been a fantastic 40 years here – the perfect way to escape the hurly burly and stresses and strains of everyday life.”

Wayside Holiday Park at Wrelton, near Pickering.

To celebrate the Dents’ 40 years at the award-winning Wayside, owner Mark Goodson presented them with a special bottle of champagne.

Mark praised Geoff and Elaine, saying they were the perfect holiday park residents – kind, courteous, helpful and appreciative.

Elaine, who is a hairdresser, based in Hull, recalled: “Back in 1983, we had a big decision to make.

"Should we go on our annual holiday to Italy or should we take the plunge and buy a static caravan and spend the summer at Wayside, which had been

recommended by a friend?

"Forget Italy, we said, and we were right.

“Our first caravan cost just £850 and didn’t have either water or electricity.

"That didn’t matter.

"We had fallen in love with the peace, tranquillity and beauty of Wayside and were prepared to rough it for a while until we could upgrade.

"Over the years we have bought bigger and better caravans, but we have never, ever thought of leaving Wayside.

“Let’s face it, even if we won the lottery, we wouldn’t move.

"Wayside has been a very precious part of our lives.

"We would never turn our backs on such a wonderful holiday park.

“One of the big plusses is that the holiday park is within a short walk from the village of Wrelton, which has a great pub, the Buck.

"Pickering is just three miles away, with the magnificent Yorkshire coast close by.

"And the historic city of York is within easy driving distance.”

Mark extended the warmest of thank yous to Geoff and Elaine.

"We are consistently amazed and humbled by the positive comments we receive from our owners on site,” he said.

"It’s wonderful to hear their kind and supportive words.

“We believe, like Geoff and Elaine, that the peace, beauty and serenity at Wayside makes our holiday park the perfect place to relax and to escape the challenges of everyday life.

“If you are thinking about buying the ideal holiday home over the next few months, now is the time to look.

"We have a number of spare pitches and new lodges on the park, which are ideal for anyone wanting to get away from it all and making a home in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.”

The last word goes to Elaine: “Mark and his team at Wayside, especially his long- serving friend and right-hand man Trevor, have looked after us so well over the past 40 years.