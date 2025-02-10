Four arrested after damage to business on Peasholm Gap, Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
Four people have been arrested following an incident at Peasholm Gapplaceholder image
Four people have been arrested following an incident at Peasholm Gap
Four people have been arrested following reports of damage being caused to one of the businesses on Peasholm Gap.

Police were called at approximately 9pm on Friday evening (February 7)following reports of a group causing a disturbance on North Marine Road in Scarborough.

Following CCTV enquiries, four suspects were arrested in relation to the damage.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware this incident is being shared on social media; however, we would urge anyone with any information to report this to the Police to support the investigation.

“Please email [email protected] quoting reference number 12250023930.”

You can report anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

