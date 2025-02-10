Four arrested after damage to business on Peasholm Gap, Scarborough

Four people have been arrested following an incident at Peasholm Gap

Four people have been arrested following reports of damage being caused to one of the businesses on Peasholm Gap.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at approximately 9pm on Friday evening (February 7)following reports of a group causing a disturbance on North Marine Road in Scarborough.

Following CCTV enquiries, four suspects were arrested in relation to the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware this incident is being shared on social media; however, we would urge anyone with any information to report this to the Police to support the investigation.

“Please email [email protected] quoting reference number 12250023930.”

You can report anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.