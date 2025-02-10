Four arrested after damage to business on Peasholm Gap, Scarborough
Police were called at approximately 9pm on Friday evening (February 7)following reports of a group causing a disturbance on North Marine Road in Scarborough.
Following CCTV enquiries, four suspects were arrested in relation to the damage.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware this incident is being shared on social media; however, we would urge anyone with any information to report this to the Police to support the investigation.
“Please email [email protected] quoting reference number 12250023930.”
You can report anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.