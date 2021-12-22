Four Bridlington powerlifters earn success at World Championships

Katie Ann Deaville won the Ladies Open +90kg Raw Bench Press.

The team came away from Coventry with a total of nine medals following three days of competing against more than 20 countries.

Katie Ann Deaville won the Ladies Open +90kg Raw Bench Press even though she had some stiff competition (particularly from the USA).

Ian Bragg pulled all his lifts successfully, coming in second place, but breaking the European record twice. This was in the Men’s Masters 6 Raw Deadlift.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Best beat all the men in his age category, including the guys who beat him at the British. Unfortunately for him, the legendary Jon Gunnarson from Iceland entered the Men’s Open -90kg Classic Raw Powerlifting and just beat Rich to give FitBox another second place.

Phil Beniston went for the heaviest Bench Press in his flight with 187.5kg, but had a terrible day and bombed.

However, after a bit of coaching, he won the Men’s Master’s 4 Single-ply Deadlift.

Phil broke the European record three times, then pulled a fourth attempt to break the World record.

A FitBox spokesman said: “A total of nine medals, four World Champions, five European records, two British records and one World record.