Four cafés in Scarborough and Filey apply for pavement licences from council

Three cafés and tearooms in Scarborough and one in Filey have recently applied to North Yorkshire Council for a pavement licence.

The Olive coffee shop on 34 Bar Street, Scarborough has applied to the council seeking permission to place four tables and eight chairs on the pavement.

Representations regarding Olive’s application can be made until Friday, September 29.

Meanwhile, Troost Coffee on 42 Huntriss Row, Scarborough has applied for a pavement licence and permission to site “outdoor seating to the front of the premises for the consumption of food and drink”.

Comments regarding the application can be sent to the council until Thursday, September 28.

In Filey, Bramwell’s Tearooms on 33 Belle Vue Street, has also applied for a licence allowing it to place “seating to the front of the premises for serving food and drink”.

Bramwell’s application does not state how many tables and chairs it is planning on placing on the street, with representations for this application closing on Wednesday, September 27.

The NAAFI Café in Scarborough has also submitted a revised pavement licence application to the council after it first applied earlier this summer.

In its application in July, the NAAFI said it would place four tables and 16 chairs on the Newborough pavement if the licence was granted.

The new application does not specify the number of chairs and tables that the recently reopened café would place outside, but it does state that an A-board, tables, and chairs would be outside the premises from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5.30pm.

Representations for the NAAFI’s application also closed on Wednesday, September 27.