Four-day Whitby Beer Festival - here are the dates and some of the drinks you can enjoy

After having to cancel the charity beer festival for the last two years due to the pandemic, organisers Whitby District Lion’s Club are delighted to announce that is back on, at the Whitby Mission and Seafarers' Centre, from Thursday July 28 to Sunday July 31.

The festival is celebrating its 11th anniversary and the club intends to celebrate its growing reputation by serving more than 30 of the best artisan ales, boutique beers and ciders from award-winning local and regional independent brewers and micro-breweries.

Entrance tickets cost £5 which includes a commemorative festival tankard, which is yours to keep as a souvenir and one beer token (for one ½ pint measures).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Beer Festival is back.

Entry tickets can then be purchased on the door by either cash or by debit/credit card or in advance on the Lions website.

Beer tokens can be purchased throughout the festival.

Last time it ran, the festival raised £5,000 for Whitby Lions with 100% of this donated to many Whitby charities that the club supports throughout the year.

The festival boasts a range of traditional hand-crafted real ales ranging from pale ales, IPAs, bitters, blonds, golden, dark milds to porters which have all been brewed in small batches using locally-sourced ingredients.

Whitby Lions is hosting its beer festival at The Mission to Seafarers.

All real ales are served from traditional draught casks, which gives the real ales a fresher authentic taste.

There will also be a range of real ciders to enjoy from traditional scrumpy, dry, sweet or to the ever-popular fruity ciders such as mango and strawberry.

All our ciders have been made from apples and fruit by dedicated small producers, who use a natural production method of making mellow, aromatic or sweet tasting ciders.

Brian Harrison of Whitby Lions said: "Our festival warmly welcomes anyone who wants to sample our great produce from tourists, day-trippers, evening goers and real ale enthusiasts.

"Families are very welcome as soft drinks are available for children and all we ask is for children to be supervised by an adult.

"Every year the festival is friendly and has a relaxed atmosphere, especially when the sun is out, as we have outside seating.

"It’s a great way to bring along some friends, family or just by yourself and enjoy our real ale and ciders."

The Whitby Mission Café, which is located next to the hall where the festival is held, the serves home-made food all day.

Bar snacks are also available throughout the festival.