Four Flamborough RNLI volunteers invited to Buckingham Palace Garden Party
The Royal Garden Party, held as part of the 200 year anniversary of the RNLI, will recognise volunteers who have received a National award including: Excellence in volunteering, Long service awards and Gallantry awards including those in receipt of a Chairman's letter of commendation and above.Invited to attend the Royal Garden Party are: David Freeman, Lifeboats Operations Manager, Stuart Cross, Helmsman, Scott Vardy, Helmsman and Margaret Sharp, long serving fund raiser for Flamborough RNLI.
All four have received long service awards.Mr Freeman said: “It's a great honour to be invited to attend, we are all very proud and looking forward to representing Flamborough RNLI at the event.”
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) announced today (Tuesday, May 14) that His Majesty King Charles III is to become the new Patron of the lifesaving charity.
