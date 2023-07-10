News you can trust since 1882
Four people in hospital as car collides with three pedestrians and a lamppost in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and CCTV footage following a road traffic collision in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and CCTV footage following a road traffic collision in Scarborough.

Just before 8.30pm on Friday July 7, North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Seamer Road, Scarborough.

Ambulance and Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

It is believed that a red Renault Clio mounted the pavement and collided with three pedestrians and a lamppost.

The pedestrians, two men and one woman who are all in their fifties sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The woman sustained serious injuries but were not thought to be life threatening.

The driver, a woman in her early eighties and the passenger of the car were also taken to hospital for assessment and treatment of their injuries which were not considered to be serious.

This incident is now under investigation.

Officers are asking members of the public to come forward if that if they saw or have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

If you can provide any information or footage then email [email protected] or call 101, option 1 and ask for Jamie Brant.

Alternatively, you can call 101, option 4 and speak to our Force Control Room.

Quote reference 12230126231 when providing details.

