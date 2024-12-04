Fourth annual Farmer Christmas Tractor Run to pass through Foxholes, Hunmanby and Burton Fleming this weekend

The Farmer Christmas Tractor Rally is a popular event which raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The fourth annual Farmer Christmas Tractor Run will set off from Foxholes at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 8.

Started in 2021, The Farmer Christmas Tractor Run has raised approximately £24,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) and in 2023 won the charity’s Community Group of the Year award.

Donations collected along the route support YAA, Kilham Playing Field Association (KPFA) and the North Wolds Lions.

The Tractor Run will leave Wilfred Scruton Ltd, Foxholes at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 8 and pass through Wold Newton (3.45pm), Hunmanby (4.20pm), Burton Fleming (4.50pm), Rudston (5.15pm), Kilham (5.45pm) and Langtoft (6.15pm) before returning to Foxholes (all timings are approximate)

There will be a tracker on the lead vehicle for up-to-date route information on the night.

Up to date information will be on the Farmer Christmas Tractor Run Facebook page as a pinned information post, along with details of the Farmer Christmas tracker on the day.

Prior to the start of the event, at Foxholes Community Hall from 1.30-3.30pm, North Wolds Lions will be providing Santa visits for £5 including a small gift and hot drinks, mulled wine and hot chocolate will be provided by the Foxholes Community

Hall and KPFA volunteers

Bite into British supported by Pockmor and Anna’s Happy Kitchen will also be serving hot pork sandwiches

People are then encouraged to watch the tractors along the route, as there will be no public access to the Hall at the end

Those watching are asked to avoid parking along the route itself within villages so access is maintained at all times for the large vehicles as well as for emergency services.

Public parking around the route can be found at Foxholes Community Hall ahead of the route set off, Burton Fleming Village Hall and the field opposite (4x4), Church Hill area in Hunmanby, Kilham Village Hall and Kilham Playing Field Association car parks.

Pubs and community spaces along the route are offering mince pies and mulled wine as extras too including The Ship at Langtoft, Bosville Arms at Rudston, White Swan at Hunmanby, Scenic View Café Bistro in Burton Fleming as well as Burton Fleming Village Hall, and Kilham Church.

Other pubs on the route are The Old Star Kilham, The Cottage in Hunmanby and The Anvil Arms in Wold Newton

Nicola Knaggs, the Event Coordinator said: “In 2023, the event brought such an amazing turn out of public support along the route and brought our total raised by the event over the 3 years, to almost £24,000, for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We have over 150 tractors committed to attend to date and already we are hearing of drivers going all out, on their light up purchases, to be even brighter than last year.

“We would love for people to come and join us, for a joyful festive treat for the family and show their appreciation by donating to a truly essential rural service.

“There will be an army of around 100 volunteers marshalling and collecting, with QR codes for those who don’t carry cash, so please show your appreciation for their commitment in making sure everyone has a safe enjoyable event, which hopefully raises lots of money along the route for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We would like to thank, Wilfred Scruton Ltd as main sponsor and for hosting the event, along with Boarcross Ltd, AMK Fuels, Pockmor, Grimme, Cherry’s, Great Driffield Radio, Richard Hayton Transport Ltd, The Bite into British team, Anna’s Happy Kitchen, Blancmange Catering Services, Andy Hire Bridlington, Cottam Property Ltd, Greenwold, Lilly’s Plumbing, NFU, Beverley Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Road Events and Smales Goldie for their support of the event.

“It is a real pleasure to be part of an organising committee that brings a celebration to everyone of what it is like to live within a great local farming based community”

Nicola, who is also secretary of Kilham Playing Field Association continued: “Our large charity events this year such as the recent Kilham Bonfire and Firework Display, have continued to be well supported.

“Sponsoring volunteering or attending our events, directly supports new projects at the field.

“During the last two years along with various funding bids we have invested over £70,000 in new play equipment as well as refurbishing existing items.

"This last week, local joiner Chris Greenlaw, has completed the refurbishment of the large climber and a second shelter is due to now be installed in the new year.

“Our recent Autumn events, will support our 2025 plans to upgrade access in and around the field and improve our picnic facilities.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this and we look forward now to everyone enjoying Farmer Christmas Tractor Run.”