Francis Rossi: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa performance

Rock legend Francis Rossi is bringing his acoustic guitar and years of stories to the Scarborough Spa this evening, Sunday, October 8. (Pcis: Scarborough Spa)

Status Quo legend Francis Rossi is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring you a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes.

It’ll be a unique evening in which Francis will reprise fan favourites from a remarkable 50+year career.

Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster formed Status Quo in 1962, and they are well known for their unique sound and songs ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’, ‘Whatever You Want’, and ‘In The Army Now’.

Fans can expect original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, threaded together with chat in this music based evening.

The general doors open at 7pm, and the show will begin at 7.30pm.

If you have a Meet and Greet ticket, the Spa asks that you arrive at 5.45pm for the doors to open at 6pm for ticketholders.

On Friday, it was announced that Status Quo will be back in Scarborough next year, performing at the Open Air Theatre.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.