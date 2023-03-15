The White Swan pub in Hunmanby where the training will take place

The free defibrillator training session will be led by Jo Watson from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the White Swan Inn at Cross Hill, Hunmanby.

Andy Bowles, Landlord of the White Swan has been passionate about raising sufficient funds to both pay for and maintain an extra defibrillator in the village centre, to compliment the existing ones at the Community Centre (Stonegate), Hunmanby Playing Fields Association (Sands Lane) and Hunmanby Hall.

Mr Bowles said: “There have been a couple of incidents in the village centre where people have needed medical help which were witnessed by local people who have wanted to help both fund raise for an extra defibrillator and also to be shown how they work.

"It is great of Jo to come along and give this training session.

"Hunmanby village is a great community, people are very generous, fundraising started a year ago and we are almost there.

“Speaking personally, I have been Landlord at the White Swan for a decade.

"I'm very grateful to National Health Service for all the help they have given me especially in recent years and I wanted to show my appreciation for their dedication in the care they provide.”

Up to 60 people are expected to attend the event which takes place on Tuesday March 28 at 7pm.