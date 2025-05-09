Free entry to Nunnington Hall this Sunday for 'Love Local' celebration event

Stalls at the Love Local event at Nunnington Hall - Image: National Trust

Nunnington Hall will open its doors for free this Sunday for its largest event of the year.

Love Local, is held annually at the National Trust property near Helmsley and is a celebration of the best of what Ryedale has to offer, helping to raise awareness and show off how brilliant Ryedale and the surrounding area is.

On Sunday, May 11, fabulous local artists, craftspeople, businesses, charities, and community groups will descend on the property to create a fantastic family event.

Visitors will be able to enjoy tasting fresh Yorkshire produce and purchase goods from local makers and crafters.

The Bakehouse: Image: National Trust

Rebecca Marrs, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “Love Local is one of the highlights of the year here at Nunnington. There’s always a wonderful atmosphere in the grounds and it’s great to be able to show off all the amazing creativity and good causes in Ryedale.

“The house, gardens and exhibition are also completely free to enter all day and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from our surrounding areas and beyond to experience a little of what this corner of Yorkshire has to offer. It's a fantastic day so do come along to enjoy and support the local area.”

In addition to food and drinks stalls, other businesses and organisations include BeeNatural Wraps, a local business who produce handcrafted beeswax wraps to tackle the problem of single-use plastic; North Yorkshire Rotters, a volunteer group specialising in advice on home composting and recycling; and the return of the hugely popular Butterwick Alpaca Retreat, with their charming group of alpacas.

Within the house it will be the final opportunity to see the current art exhibition, Threaded Landscapes, by Nicola Harper. Nicola is a textile artist based in York and her work reflects a love of both the clean lines of architecture and the organic forms of landscape and seascape. Her pieces are a layering of mainly recycled, texturally interesting fabrics, yarns and thread.

Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co - Image: National Trust

You can also use your visit to explore the 500-year old mansion’s history and uncover the stories of those who once lived there. In the gardens, children can let off steam in the Lion’s Den play area.

Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is open on Sunday from 10.30am until 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall