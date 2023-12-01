Free event to help cyclists in the dark around the Scarborough area
Recently, information was sent to residents in Scarborough via North Yorkshire Community Messaging about cycling in the area.
This has included advice about using lights in the dark and ensuring safety to be visible on the roads.
As part of an ongoing project to keep our communities safe, a free event has been set up in Scarborough by PCSO Dan Andrews and PCSO Donna Switzer-Green which will include bike marking.
Helen Oldroyd from York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will be on hand to offer advice.
Bike lights and reflective accessories will also be available.
The event will be at the Falsgrave Community Centre on Seamer Road (opposite B&Q) between 4pm and 7pm on Monday, December 4.
You do not need to book to attend.
Bike marking is free but will need a parent/guardian to attend for children’s bikes.
There will be other events after Christmas for bike marking.