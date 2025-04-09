Free family-friendly and adult-only guided rides being offered in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everybody’s Cycling, a charitable events organisation, is offering two free guided leisure cycle rides in and around Scarborough on Saturday April 19 – an adult-only and a family-friendly ride.

These two short and leisurely rides are free, thanks to funding from North Yorkshire Council as part of its Open North Yorkshire programme, and ideal for those who are new or returning to cycling and wanting to build up their cycling confidence.

Both rides start and finish from All Weather Pitch at Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough.

 Adult-only ride morning session: meet at 9.45am for 10am start, ride up to midday.

 Family-friendly afternoon session: meet at 12.45pm for 1pm start, ride up to 3pm.

Led by a trained ride leader, the rides will start and finish at the All Weather Pitch at Gladstone Road Primary School and will include some car-free National Cycle Network routes including the Cinder Track.

The ride length and duration will depend on the group riding ability, and both rides include a brief cycling skills session at the start before enjoying a led ride.

The morning ride starts at 10am and is for adults only (ages 18 and above) and the afternoon ride is family-friendly and starts at 1pm.

Riders are welcome to bring their own roadworthy bike and helmet, but both can be borrowed for free if needed.

Those with balance difficulties, or any other problems riding can borrow (free of charge) one of Everybody’s Cycling’s inclusive cycles such as trikes, tandems, wheelchair transporters, side-by-side companion cycles and handcycles.

Cycles must be pre-booked through Eventbrite and cannot be borrowed on the day.

Please contact Everybody’s Cycling if you need an inclusive cycle or any other support.

Chrystal Staveley, Sustainable Travel Officer at North Yorkshire Council, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Everybody’s Cycling on these two free guided leisure cycle rides in Scarborough.”

Jessica Shay, General Manager at Everybody’s Cycling, says: “We want to help everyone to enjoy all the wellbeing benefits that cycling brings.

"Come along and enjoy fully supported rides around Scarborough and discover the fantastic cycle network whatever your ability – everyone is welcome”.

Book your place (and bike if needed) through Eventbrite.

The rides are limited to up to 10 people per ride.

Visit everybodyscycling.org.uk/news for details.