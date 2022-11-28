News you can trust since 1882
Free festive parking in Ryedale District Council’s long stay car parks

Free festive parking has been approved in Ryedale District Council’s long stay car parks from 3-11 December 2022.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:45pm

The decision has been taken to support businesses and citizens in the district who are suffering the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the economic climate.

The free parking will be offered at the following long stay car parks:

Cleveland Way – Helmsley

Ryedale District Council is offering free car parking in long stay car parks this December

Town Farm – Kirkbymoorside

Vivis Lane and Eastgate – Pickering

Water Lane and Wentworth Street – Malton (parking charges will still apply to the short stay car park in Water Lane)

Phillip Spurr, Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council said: “We’re delighted to offer free parking in our long stay car parks in the run up to Christmas.

"Ryedale has a lot to offer in terms of unique gift shops, coffee shops and independent stores.

“We hope it alleviates the pressures businesses are facing.

"Hopefully the move will encourage footfall, boost local spending and ease the burden for citizens too.”