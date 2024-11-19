Free, fun, creative activities for youngsters in Bridlington receiving benefit-related free school meals

The Ta Da'nce Christmas Dance and Acro Camp will be at Bridlington Spa.

This Christmas holidays there are a host of free, fun, creative activities in the Bridlington area for children and young people receiving benefits related free school meals.

Events for families include a Ta Da'nce Christmas Dance and Acro Camp at Bridlington Spa, a Ballers Football Camp, and a Sports and Dance Camp at Bridlington AFC, Chalet and Winter Beach Activities at Princess Mary Parade, a Wild Beach Walk from Bridlington to Flamborough Head, a Wild Walk in North Yorkshire Moors (pick up in Bridlington), and a Wild Beach Walk from Bridlington to Filey Brigg.

The free sessions will take place across the East Riding and include Wicked themed dance workshops, art and craft sessions and sports camps, as well as outdoor adventure, farm experiences and Christmas parties.

There are also a number of family tickets available to see this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk in Bridlington and the Winter Woodland light spectacular event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

View all sessions and book your place from Monday, November 18 at 8am: eryc.link/HAFChristmas

The activities are all part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which is funded nationally, and is primarily aimed at those aged between five and 16, and who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

All activities are inclusive, with some SEND specific sessions available, such as UV glow sports and bushcraft workshops.

A limited number of places are also available to children and young people who have an education, health and care plan (EHCP), regardless of their free school meals status.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “The Holiday Activities and Food programme enables families to enjoy a healthy meal and enriching, fun activities for free across the East Riding.

"There’s a great range of activities for children of all ages to enjoy, and I’ve seen how much fun the children, and providers, have!

“Christmas is a particularly exciting time, but can also be an expensive time, so these free activities are so important for our families.”