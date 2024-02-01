Sara Shearing, Senior Health Care Assistant and Karroll Powell, Associate Nurse Practitioner with one of the new mobile phone charging units.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity has recently funded three ChargeBox mobile charging units at York and Scarborough Hospitals.

The units provide free, fast charging for all mobile devices and can be used by patients, visitors, and staff at York Hospital main reception, York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital emergency departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The units have been installed in areas where people may spend time waiting and when their phone could potentially lose power.

The charging units provide fast charging and are easy to use. Users would simply open an available locker, plug their device into the correct charging cable, lock the door, and leave the device to charge.

Speaking on the new facility, Rachel Brook, Charity Manager of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said the ChargeBoxes were a huge improvement for patients in times of need.

“Patients or their loved ones who are already going through a worrying experience wouldn’t want to be in a position where they can’t stay connected,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel added: “The charity identified the chargers could stop this unnecessary stress and help families keep in touch especially in emergency situations, so we decided to install the units. Staff have also reacted positively to the chargers. Often, they can be on long shifts or have simply forgotten to charge their phone and need it for their breaks. The chargers are a fantastic way of insuring we can all stay connected around the clock.”

Zoe Jennings, Matron of Emergency Medicine, said: “I would like to send a massive thank you to the donors who have help provide the ChargeBox in the Emergency Department at Scarborough Hospital. It is a small improvement with a big impact, by keeping patients, relatives, and friends in touch with each other.