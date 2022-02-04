Free networking event planned at Bridlington Community Hub for youth volunteers

A free networking and information session for volunteers working with young people will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at the Bridlington Community Hub.

This is a hybrid meeting with an option to attend the hub or join via Zoom.

The East Riding Voluntary Action Services event will cover topics such as:

○ What is happening locally regarding services/activities for young people?

○ What have young people told us they would like?

○ How can we increase youth provision in Bridlington?

There will also be plenty of opportunities for people to share information about their own projects and services at the meeting.

○ Go to tinyurl.com/54eezcum to register for the session.