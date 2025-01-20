Free NSPCC online learning sessions available to childcare professionals across North Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of free online learning sessions exploring child safety are available to professionals across North Yorkshire from this month.

The NSPCC is running the Listen & Learn sessions to explain its services, such as Childline, as well as offers from partner agencies including the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS), North Yorkshire Youth, North Yorkshire Council and the Halo Project.

On January 28, a free online session on the NSPCC’s Childline service will be held, looking at the resources it offers children across the region and the whole of the UK.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for the region, said: “A young person will reach out to Childline every 45 seconds. There were 99,179 counselling sessions in 2023/24 about mental/emotional health, suicide, and self-harm, making up 54 per cent of all counselling sessions.

“Childline counsellors and its website have so much to offer children and young people whenever they need support, and we are proud to be able to showcase these resources to professionals and the community through this Listen & Learn session.”

The next session, on February 10, will focus on the work of IDAS - the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire which supports people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

A session on February 27, run by North Yorkshire Youth, will look at misogyny, to help participants understand what it is, to recognise the signs and to understand the consequences. This workshop will also share details on how to report misogynistic hate crimes and incidents, and help participants gain confidence in challenging misogynistic views and behaviour.

The following month, a session on March 24 by North Yorkshire’s Reducing Parental Conflict Programme will look at parental conflict and its impact on children, and on April 1 the Halo Project will explore Cultural Harms faced by victims and survivors of abuse from Black and

Minoritised communities.

Gail said: “These sessions are a great resource to help everyone across North Yorkshire to find out more about some of the issues facing young people across the region.

“They can also give participants the knowledge and confidence to help support any families or young people who might need help, and to make everyone aware of the services available to them.”

To find out more or to book a place on any of the Listen & Learn sessions, email [email protected]