Residents are being encouraged to take advantage of a free service aimed at giving pre-loved clothes and small household items a second life.

In partnership with Anglo Doorstep Collections, North Yorkshire Council has launched the service with the aim of reducing items going in the bin and cutting carbon emissions.

Clothes, shoes, ornaments, toys, books and small working electrical items can be collected, as long as they are in good, reusable condition.

Residents can book a collection time online, and the items will then be sorted, with 95 per cent being reused and rehomed, and only five per cent recycled.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Richard Foster, said: “This partnership supports our commitment to sustainability and community wellbeing. It’s a win-win for residents, charities, and the environment.

“We know that many people already donate unwanted items to charity shops, recycling banks and household waste recycling centres.

“To complement that offer, the doorstep service allows free and flexible collections, as residents can leave items outside to be collected or request a knock-and-collect service. I would encourage everybody to make use of it.”

A tree is planted for every booking made and 60 per cent of proceeds go to charities including Action for Children, Ecologi, and Advance.

The director of Anglo Doorstep Collections, Robert Pretorius, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with North Yorkshire Council to bring our free doorstep collection service to residents across the county.

“This gives everyone the chance to rehome their unwanted clothes and household items with those who truly need them.

“Together, we can reduce waste and support charities making a real difference in our communities.”

The service is not designed for large household items such as wardrobes, fridges, washing machines or mattresses.

These should be taken to a household waste recycling centre or collected from your house using the bulky waste collection service.

More information on these collections can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/bulkywaste

To learn more and book a collection, visit www.anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk/north-yorkshire-council/