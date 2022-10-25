Free slippers to be given out at Scarborough Library to help prevent slips and trips

At a slipper social earlier in the year are Toria Morris, library supervisor at Malton, and Simon Pierce, health and wellbeing manager at North Yorkshire Sport.

For many older people, who may be mentally fit but physically frail, having a fall can result in a loss of independence.

One of the most common causes of falls by older people is loose, worn or backless slippers.

Libraries are inviting older people to a series of slipper socials where they can pick up a free pair of anti-slip slippers.

The library service first ran these events in spring. The social aspect was as well received as the free slippers, with many people staying to drink tea and coffee and to chat with each other and the partners present.

Scarborough Library will hold their slipper social in November.

The free slippers on offer have rubber soles and are wide fitting to make it easier for people with restricted mobility to get them on and off.

They also have a Velcro fastener, so they will not slip off.

At the same time as picking up a pair of slippers, people will be able to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

· learn about or have a go at age-appropriate exercises, supervised by NY Sport;

· collect a free Get Moving activity pack from NY Sport;

· get advice on how to stay well and safe from other event partners;

· find out about local social groups and clubs; and

Advertisement Hide Ad

· find out how the library can support health and wellbeing.

Scarborough Library’s slipper social will take place on Thursday, November 17, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Carers Plus, community police, the fire and rescue service, Age UK and Reach and Respond will all attend to support people in staying well and safe.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “As well as helping people to avoid falls the free events are a great way to find out about other valuable services and to pick up information and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad