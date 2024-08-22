Free Squashies! - Swizzels to give away thousands of sweets in Whitby and Scarborough this weekend

Swizzels will be handing out thousands of free samples to holidaymakers and locals visiting the seaside in North Yorkshire this bank holiday weekend.

The British sweet maker is celebrating the nationwide rollout of its Strawberry & Cream Squashies by rolling into Whitby and Scarborough with its fun, Squashies-inspired sampling van.

The van will be situated near the beachfront in Whitby on the Saturday August 24 (from 9am until samples run out) and at the same time near the beachfront on Sandside in Scarborough on Sunday August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch coincides with new research commissioned by Swizzels, revealing that nearly two-thirds (62%) of the nation say strawberries & cream is the flavour they most associate with a quintessential summer