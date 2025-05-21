Free summer workshops for young artists in the Whitby area

As part of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District’s commitment to supporting youngsters aged 11-17 in the area, they are offering free creative arts workshops over the summer.

The 2D sessions will be held at the Pannett Art Gallery, while the 3D ceramics workshop will take place at Fyling Hall School.

2D sessions

The first workshop is on Tuesday July 29, from 10am to noon, and will focus on mixed media.

Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby is one of the venues for the 2D art sessions.

Students will explore a range of materials, paper, card, textiles and found objects, to create artwork inspired by the natural and built forms in and around the gallery.

The emphasis is on encouraging creativity and self-expression rather than art techniques.

Led by Chris Gozzard, former Director of Learning for Art & Design and DT at Whitby School.

Ten places available.

The second workshop takes place on Thursday July 31, 11am to 1pm, and will concentrate on mark making and drawing, with a theme of natural forms.

This session will be led by Anne and Paul Blackwell, both accomplished artists with unique approaches.

They regularly run local art courses and are excited to share their passion and expertise.

Twelve places available.

3D sessions

Additionally, a 3D ceramic workshop will be held at Fyling Hall School, led by Hema Gillings, the Head of Art and a skilled ceramicist.

Transport to the school will be provided if needed.

Students don't need to have done any ceramic work before, it's a chance to try something new.

There will be two sessions, one involved in making a small textured coil pot and the other for decorating and finishing after the work has been fired.

The theme will be Natural Forms and the sessions take place on Saturday July 19, from 10am to noon and Saturday August 9, 10am to noon.

Twenty places available.

Booking is essential to attend these free workshops, and with such inspiring tutors, places are likely to go fast.

Email [email protected] to request a booking form.