News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Freemasons donate £1500 to fund new TVs for ward at Bridlington Hospital

Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have made a £1500 donation to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity to fund six new TVs for Bridlington Hospital.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have made a donation of £1500 to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, to fund six new 32” TVs for Johnson Ward at Bridlington Hospital.Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have made a donation of £1500 to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, to fund six new 32” TVs for Johnson Ward at Bridlington Hospital.
Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have made a donation of £1500 to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, to fund six new 32” TVs for Johnson Ward at Bridlington Hospital.

The new 32” TVs will provide entertainment and comfort for those staying on the Johnson Ward.

The TVs were supplied and fitted free of charge by Dixons Discount Warehouse in Filey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representatives from the Freemasons visited the hospital to see the TVs in action.

Most Popular

Phil Harrison, Charity Steward, said “We are proud to be able to provide these TVs at Bridlington Hospital. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved, and a special thanks to Claire at Dixons Discount Warehouse for her invaluable support.

The joy reflected in the faces of the nurses and patients present this week spoke volumes about the positive impact the TVs will have, which is incredibly rewarding."

Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity said “We are so grateful for this generous donation, which will make a big difference to patients in Johnson Ward.

"This will help make the hospital experience the best it can be for all who visit and stay there for many years to come.”

Related topics:YorkFreemasonsRepresentatives