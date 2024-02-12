Freemasons donate £1500 to fund new TVs for ward at Bridlington Hospital
The new 32” TVs will provide entertainment and comfort for those staying on the Johnson Ward.
The TVs were supplied and fitted free of charge by Dixons Discount Warehouse in Filey.
Representatives from the Freemasons visited the hospital to see the TVs in action.
Phil Harrison, Charity Steward, said “We are proud to be able to provide these TVs at Bridlington Hospital. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved, and a special thanks to Claire at Dixons Discount Warehouse for her invaluable support.
The joy reflected in the faces of the nurses and patients present this week spoke volumes about the positive impact the TVs will have, which is incredibly rewarding."
Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity said “We are so grateful for this generous donation, which will make a big difference to patients in Johnson Ward.
"This will help make the hospital experience the best it can be for all who visit and stay there for many years to come.”