Freemasons donate £1500 to fund new TVs for ward at Bridlington Hospital

Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have made a donation of £1500 to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, to fund six new 32” TVs for Johnson Ward at Bridlington Hospital.

The new 32” TVs will provide entertainment and comfort for those staying on the Johnson Ward.

The TVs were supplied and fitted free of charge by Dixons Discount Warehouse in Filey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Freemasons visited the hospital to see the TVs in action.

Phil Harrison, Charity Steward, said “We are proud to be able to provide these TVs at Bridlington Hospital. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved, and a special thanks to Claire at Dixons Discount Warehouse for her invaluable support.

The joy reflected in the faces of the nurses and patients present this week spoke volumes about the positive impact the TVs will have, which is incredibly rewarding."

Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity said “We are so grateful for this generous donation, which will make a big difference to patients in Johnson Ward.