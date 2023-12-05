French artist-inspired holiday apartments welcome guests in Scarborough

Once the residence of the 19th century French painter and lithographer Paul Marny, the imposing house at 12 Royal Avenue on the South Cliff, has been recently converted into a series of newly appointed self-contained holiday apartments.

The Artist's House exterior

One of Scarborough’s newest and unique rental properties, the business is appropriately called ‘The Artist’s House’, the name still used to this today for the building by the residents in the immediate vicinity.

Marny’s occupation of the property between 1890-1905 where he both lived and worked, was assigned particular significance by the installation of a blue plaque by Scarborough & District Civic Society earlier in the year.

After purchasing the property in February 2022, business owners Martin and Laura Bardell undertook the challenging task of reconfiguring the original seven-bedroom house into four separate and individualistic living quarters.

The entrance hallway

With an 18-month period of extensive renovations across all floors including the former cellar, the mock-Tudor fronted three-storey Victorian town house has been open to visiting guests since late June.

The resulting range of spacious accommodation consists of two 2-bedroom apartments and two 1-bedroom apartments.

‘The Artist’s Studio’ (where Marny worked), ‘The Grand Bay’, ‘The Maisonette’ and The Garden Flat (set over two floors with its own garden) all feature restrained contemporary interiors finished to a high standard.

All the rooms in each of the apartments contain a carefully chosen selection of artwork and prints as Mr. Bardell explained: “It has been designed to stand out from the crowd, with a lot of the art on display which playfully references Scarborough, North Yorkshire and the British seaside.

Lounge-dining room

"Five of Marny’s works are also on display on the top floor, where he used to paint.”

Since June, the owners have seen consistently steady bookings with a strong summer period and an encouraging initial batch of positive reviews.

The couple commented: “It’s great to finally have the business up and running and to see guests enjoying the spaces and exploring Scarborough and the local area.

“We’ve had guests visit for all sorts of reasons, which is testament to how many amazing things are on offer, in and around Scarborough, throughout the year.”