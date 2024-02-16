Christine Cox gained wide recognition in Yorkshire Art Circles for her work in the abstract field. She held solo exhibitions of mixed media around Yorkshire

Miss Cox, who was born and lived all her life in Scarborough, has died after a short illness, aged 82.

She had an unwavering faith and worshipped at St Mary’s Church, where until recently, she was the chairman of the Friends of St Mary’s Church and with Valerie Gorbert raised thousands of pounds for the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout her life, Miss Cox was involved in the arts, organising theatre and concert trips, holidays abroad and bringing music festivals to Scarborough.

Over the past 49 years of arranging coach excursions, she was recognised for her cultural contributions with a Borough of Scarborough Award in 2002.

Her friend Sheena Mosey said: “She was a wonderful person. Her faith was very important to her. She was a tremendous character and helped so many people – in ways that other people did not know about.

"She was a natural giver,” Sheena said. “She was a one-off, had flair and it was a privilege to know her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1960s she gained wide recognition in Yorkshire Art Circles for her work in the Abstract field. She held solo exhibitions of mixed media around Yorkshire and, aged 23, was invited to Hull University Fine Arts Society to stage an individual exhibition. Her distinctive work was a feature of her shop – Ancient and Modern Collectables in Hanover Road.

In 1974, Miss Cox joined ‘the cause’ to save the Royal Opera House, which was threatened with demolition and spent 16 years volunteering as secretary for the group.

Friend and councillor Janet Jefferson said: “Through her trips and holidays, she brought life and sunshine to other people’s lives.”

Harry Henderson and Miss Cox met through a mutual love of music. “She was a remarkable woman and extremely popular,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What she contributed to the cultural scene of Scarborough by taking coachloads after coachloads over 49 years to opera, ballet, musicals and plays was amazing. Sometimes, it was at her own expense.”

Friend Bill Pringle said: “I came to Scarborough when I lost my wife. I immediately felt at home on her trips. It gave me a dimension to life in Scarborough that I would not have had without Christine.”

Miss Cox attended Gladstone Road Infants and Junior Schools. After leaving what was Falsgrave County Modern Girls’ School, where she was a member of its award-winning choir, she completed a year’s commercial course at the then Scarborough Technical Institute.

She worked first for F Shepherd & Son, later Shepherd Building Group, in Falsgrave. After leaving there, Miss Cox was employed as a secretary at Scarborough Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She held various secretarial roles before retiring after 31 years.

Being invited to the late Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Place was a delight for her.

Miss Cox’s funeral is at St Mary’s Church on Monday February 19 at 1pm.

The Rev Martyn Dunning will conduct the service.