Friends tackle Mount Everest trek to raise funds for Hull and East Yorkshire Mind

David Kitney and his friend Ray Nicholson will embark on a life changing base camp expedition at Mount Everest on Saturday, April 9.

The 12-day expedition will take them from Lukla in Nepal to Everest’s base camp which stands at 17,598ft high.

The aim of the challenge is to raise £10,000 with every pound raised going to Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

Mr Kitney, who is a trustee at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “Our mission is not only to compete the challenge but support and raise as much money as possible for adult and childrens mental health in the local area.

“As we know, many have suffered in the past 2 years during the Covid-19 pandemic, with one in four people experiencing mental health problems.

“Hull and East Yorkshire Mind do a fantastic job and have a passion to ensure they won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets both support and respect.”

Marie-Louise Robinson, community fundraiser at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “We are thrilled that David is committed to supporting the charity, both as a trustee and a fundraiser.

“Their 12-day expedition is an amazing way to support the charity, and we are really grateful that they are fundraising so that we can continue to support more local people in Hull and East Yorkshire who need our help.

“We wish David and Ray the very best of luck with their challenge.”

If you would like to support David and his friend in their challenge visit their JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/37gNZT7 to donate.