Johnathan Binney and Lee Bilbrough from West Yorkshire will be doing a fundraising tandem bike ride from Blackpool to Scarborough dressed as a pantomime horse.

Johnathan Binney and Lee Bilbrough are neighbours, friends and fell runners from Oakworth, near Oxenhope in West Yorkshire.

Over July 20 and 21 they will be attempting to raise £10,000 for the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice which covers Oxenhope in the Worth Valley.

The duo are going to ride their newly acquired tandem bike 167 miles over the two days, starting in Blackpool and ending in Scarborough.

Unusually, they will be riding in full costume a pantomime horse all the way, with an overnight stop at Manorlands Hospice some 70 miles into our journey.

Johnathan Binney, one-half of the fundraising pantomime horse, said: “We aim to start with our wheels on the beach and then up onto the central pier in Blackpool at around 10am. We will then pass through many major towns along the way, including Preston, Blackburn and over the Hills into Yorkshire.

“On the second day we will be starting early and heading into Leeds, Tadcaster, York and Malton before finishing on Scarborough Pier and beach, hopefully having fish and chips at tea time!

“We have done several runs, and rides over the last couple of months in training and building support for our challenge, which is unique and probably never done before.

“People in the Worth and Aire Valley are now looking out for us, giving us smiles, toots and cheers to help us along our way.

“We are setting off on our challenge with the knowledge that it will be a tough few days, but nothing in comparison to the tireless and hard work that the staff at Sue Ryder, Manorlands do every day to support patients and their families when they need it the most.

“I, like many people in the Worth Valley and the wider area, have had to use the Manorlands and Sue Ryder services with family members and loved ones.

“Our challenge is our way of trying to help, support and raise money for this amazing charity that is loved and supported by so many people.

“We have already raised over £2,000 and counting so far. We launched our challenge at Wetherby Racecourse’s Gold Cup in April where we set our fundraising target as a very ambitious £10,000, however, with the support and generosity of the people and business we truly believe its total we can achieve.

“The panto pony has a pedigree of appearing at local events such as Oxenhope Straw Race, the Auld Lang Syne Fell Race and local Galas to name a few, all in support of Manorlands, but this is the first time the pony has been brave enough to venture outside the Worth Valley.

“We went out for our first ride early on a Sunday morning when the roads were quiet, but by the time we got back several Facebook posts said ‘I have not been drinking, but I have just seen a pantomime pony on a bike!’

“After making such a storm on our first time out, that was it, the challenge was set and we were going for it!”