From Disney to Doctor Who, Scarborough Comic-Con back at Scarborough Spa

Scarborough Comic-Con is back at Scarborough Spa on Sunday November 17, hosting a fun and friendly celebration of all things geeky!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn Marshall of organisers Unleashed Events said: “We traditionally hold our Scarborough Comic-Con as our last of the season and host a Toy Drive, which this year for the wonderful Zoe’s Place.

"It’s a great way to meet media guests including Toby Sebastian (best known as Trystane Martell from Game of Thrones), Mike Fielding (Naboo) and Dave Brown (Bollo the Ape) from Mighty Boosh, along with Phil Fletcher and Hacker T Dog – with his viral catchphrase ‘We’re just innocent men’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be movie scene attractions, costume characters, gaming and more for people to enjoy.

Which is your favourite Doctor?

Along with guest Q&As on the stage there will also be Tom Dawes, the Dimple Magician.

There will be plenty of opportunities for those new to the convention scene and for seasoned con-goers to explore a range of pop culture interests such as superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney.

There is everything from comics to dinosaurs, Transformers Bumblebee to Doctor Who.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Dales of Unleashed Events added: “Christmas is just around the corner, so we are super excited to be bringing the lovable but mischievous green antihero, The Grinch!

The Grinch could be making a visit to Scarborough Comic Con.

"We will make sure he won’t steal the comic-con from us, but he will surely make you smile and laugh.”

As well as comic book and animation artists and authors there will be vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and more.

You can go along dressed as your favourite pop culture character – if you do go in costume, there is a costume masquerade with some prizes to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn added: “This is the last comic-con event of the year and it is a great opportunity to come along and have some fun!

Scarborough Spa will host the Scarborough Comic Con.

“Meet the celebrities, have your photo taken with your favourite Superhero, browse the smorgasbord of stalls with a vast selection of geeky goodies, dance with your anime friends, and it doesn’t even matter if you come along dressed as your favourite character or simply wear your favourite geeky t-shirt you are going to have an incredible time.”

The event is on from 11am to 5pm.

General entry from 11am, £10 adults, £5 children, under 5s free.