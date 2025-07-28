From flat cap flinging to Morris dancing - celebrate Yorkshire Day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this summer

The Yorkshire Declaration will be read by the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Liam Dealtry.

Join Sewerby Hall and Gardens this summer to celebrate everything that makes Yorkshire truly special on Yorkshire Day.

Visitors will be able to explore the beautiful grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens while enjoying a range of entertainment, celebrating Yorkshire culture and heritage on Friday August 1 from 10am to 4pm,

The Yorkshire Declaration will be read by the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Liam Dealtry. The declaration will be supported by the award-winning East Riding town crier Michael Wood, who brings to life local news through his proclamations.

Some of the other highlights will include:

Music from the Orangery with The Assembly Line at 2pm and Morris Dancing in front of the house from 11am.

Visitors can join Wildcats for Yorkshire themed creations 11am - 3pm and browse the Yorkshire theme makers fair located on the front events field from 11am to 4pm.

Flat cap flinging and Yorkshire pudding and spoon pacing will be some of the Yorkshire-themed games on offer, these can be found by the Orangery from 11am to 3pm.

Visit the Edwardian Kitchen and discover traditional Yorkshire recipes found in the East Riding Archives where visitors can make their own Yorkshire Flag to take away, from 11am to 3.30pm.

The Especially 4 U Yorkshire Day Makers Fair will be taking place on the front event field from 11am to 4pm.

Especially 4 U fairs bring together a group of artisans and likeminded makers to create a collection of unique handmade items, from wire sculptures, to cards for all occasions, there will be something for everyone.

Standard admission charges to Sewerby Hall and Gardens apply, to book tickets or find out more information on booking a stall at the ‘Especially 4 U’ Yorkshire Day Makers Fair, visit: Event

The Yorkshire Day celebrations are part of the Summer of Fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. The Summer of Fun takes place throughout the summer holidays with regular activities including Rusticus, magic shows and face painting, Iconic Bricks and zoo activities.

Councillor Liam Dealtry, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: ‘’With such an exciting programme of events on offer, Yorkshire Day will be a memorable event for families and visitors alike.

‘’From cap flinging to crafting and live performances, the day will be a real spectacle and the team have worked hard to ensure a fun and varied event which celebrates Yorkshire heritage and culture.’’

Standard admission charges apply. Some activities are weather dependent.